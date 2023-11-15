California Public Employees Retirement System Has $70.73 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $70,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

