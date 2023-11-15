California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,986 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $78,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.28 and its 200-day moving average is $274.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

