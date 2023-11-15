California Public Employees Retirement System Has $74.77 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $74,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.