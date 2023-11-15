Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $77,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $493,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

