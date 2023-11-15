California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $71,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $167.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.