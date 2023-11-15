Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells $170,150.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,735.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acme United in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

