Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Rahim Suleman Acquires 15,000 Shares

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$103,350.00.

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$306.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

