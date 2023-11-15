Venture Manageme Institutional Sells 64,196 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $90,516.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 9th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $236,715.96.

Honest stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

