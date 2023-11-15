Venture Manageme Institutional Sells 64,196 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $90,516.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venture Manageme Institutional also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $236,715.96.
Honest Price Performance
Honest stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest
Analyst Ratings Changes
HNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Honest
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.