Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Avi Goldin Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Genie Energy Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.30.
Genie Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GNE
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.