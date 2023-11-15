Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Avi Goldin Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Genie Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNE

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.