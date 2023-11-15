Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Reza Kasnavi Sells 3,873 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reza Kasnavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

