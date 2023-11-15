Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 3,000 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 975,117 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

