Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Wedbush raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

