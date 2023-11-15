Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 40,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSP opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 349,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 92.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

