Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
