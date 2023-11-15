Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

