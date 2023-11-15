EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $148.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE EOG opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

