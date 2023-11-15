Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 56,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

