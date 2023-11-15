Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.