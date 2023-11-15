Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.