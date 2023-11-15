Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price at $24.75

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

