NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Buys $85,000.43 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NG opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.90. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

