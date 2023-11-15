Katherine J. Park Acquires 2,480 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPVG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.