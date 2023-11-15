Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

