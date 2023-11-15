StockNews.com Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

EBIX opened at $3.59 on Friday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ebix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

