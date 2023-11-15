Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.82 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.