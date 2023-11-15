ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

