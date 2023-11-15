Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.31 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

