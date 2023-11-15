StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.68.

SPLK opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

