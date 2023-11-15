Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,046 shares of company stock worth $65,275,805. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

