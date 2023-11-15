PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

