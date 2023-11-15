StockNews.com Upgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Tuniu Stock Performance
Shares of TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tuniu
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.