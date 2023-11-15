StockNews.com Upgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuniu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tuniu by 117.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

