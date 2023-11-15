StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Further Reading
