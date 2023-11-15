StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

