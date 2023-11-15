Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

