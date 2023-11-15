vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

