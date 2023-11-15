Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

MRTX opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

