StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
