Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 874,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 773,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 671,279 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.