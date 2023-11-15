Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
