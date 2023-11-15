Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRC opened at $54.94 on Friday. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

