StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

