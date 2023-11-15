China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

