StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

