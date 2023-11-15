ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

