Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HSON opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.