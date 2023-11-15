Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Eltek Stock Up 6.9 %

Eltek stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.