Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Eltek stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.90.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
