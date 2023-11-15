RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RNG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.88.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.