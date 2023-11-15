Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.22.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,343. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.