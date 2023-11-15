Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.57.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $312.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $248.75 and a 52-week high of $312.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average is $285.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 327,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,282,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,812.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.