ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

