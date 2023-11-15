Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.