Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 10.2 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

EXR opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

